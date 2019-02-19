Wisconsin DOT Reminds Motorists to Slow Down in Snow Conditions

Wis. – With more snowfall on the way this week the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to go slow in snowy conditions and give snowplows extra room to operate.

The Wisconsin DOT shared a video on their Facebook page Tuesday that shows a vehicle rear-ending a snowplow. The video was captured by a witness to the crash that took place in Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

The driver was transported from the scene and sustained injuries from the collision. Authorities say the driver will be cited for going too fast for road conditions.