With Spring A Month Away, Gardeners Begin Very Early

Plants require a lot of TLC before Spring truly starts

DULUTH, MINN.- Spring is almost a month away, and for gardeners the season of planting begins well before the snow is all melted. Plants however, will require a lot of TLC until a big warm up.

“The best thing they need to be outside in the light and so if it gets cold it’s better to put them in a cool garage than a warm dark house because that is an inversion of temperatures where it gets cold during the day and hot at night, they will abort their flower buds, and they don’t like that,” General Manager at Engwall Florist & Gifts Larry Stute says.

The best time for planting flowers here in the Northland isn’t until late April or May hoping that all the snow will be gone by then.