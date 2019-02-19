Yellowjackets Women Eyeing Fourth Straight UMAC Tourney Title

The Wisconsin-Superior women's basketball team are the #1 seed for the fourth straight year.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Tuesday, the UMAC announced that due to inclement weather, the basketball semi–finals for men and women will be postponed from Wedensday night to Thursday night which gives teams an extra day to prepare for the playoffs.

On the women’s side, the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team are the #1 overall seed. The Yellowjackets are the #1 overall seed which helps a lot as they have never lost a UMAC home game. First up for the ‘Jackets is a battle against Northwestern.

Tip-off for Thursday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.