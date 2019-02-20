More Snow Means More Business at Local Grocery Stores

Many shop before snow storm hits.

DULUTH, Minn.- More snow can be a hindrance for some.

But for area grocery stores, it means a boost in sales.

The Whole Foods Co-op in Denfeld said they can always anticipate an increase in sales of essentials like toilet paper and canned goods.

They see the biggest uptake in their produce sales, of which increased 50 percent the past few days.

“And also our Grab ‘n’ Go Deli,” said Grocery Manager Erika Osterman. “Just for quick meals just because if they’re going to be shoveling or the travel’s going to be long distance, it’s easier for them to just Grab ‘n’ Go.”

The Co-op said while sales increase a few days before the storm, they drop down once the storm hits as must people decide to stay indoors.