Cars Battle Hills Amidst Inches of Snow

21st Avenue East is a nightmarish hill for drivers in many types of vehicles as they struggle to gain traction.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth advised drivers to stay off the roads today, but that didn’t stop many from taking on the city’s famous hills.

One homeowner, Harry Welty, who’s lived on 21st Avenue East for 32 years finds some enjoyment in the crummy weather.

“My wife and I love to get in our sun room overlooking 21st avenue and watch people spinning as they try to get up or spinning the other way trying to avoid hitting the other cars in front of them,” said Welty.

For a junior at the College of St. Scholastica, she says sometimes she can’t even leaver her home because her car is only front wheel drive.

“Either I just avoid them and try to go as slight incline as possible or I just don’t drive,” said Grace Melby.

Even though the City of Duluth was advising against travel during the heart of the storm, most schools were open like UMD.

“The weather can change at a moment’s notice so to cancel things early on and go hey we’re not going to do stuff, then all of a sudden there’s nothing going on and you don’t have that snowstorm and it’s a waste of everyone’s time,” said Rebekah, a grad student at UMD.

Snowy hills are just a way of life in Duluth, but for Welty, he’s jokingly placing blame on a decision that was made long ago.

“The pioneers of Duluth just picked a city with steep hills to build it on, if they would have gone to Kansas flat as a pancakes we’d be fine,” joked Welty.

The snow isn’t scheduled to stop either, with another storm rolling into town this weekend.