Fawcett’s OT Winner Sends Mirage to State Semi-Finals

The Proctor-Hermantown girls hockey team advance to the state semi-finals.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Kaitlyn Fawcett would score the game-winning goal in overtime as Proctor-Hermantown outlasted Rochester Lourdes 3-2 in the Class A state quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.

Aurora Opsahl and Sydney Skorich also scored for the Mirage, who advance to the state semi-finals on Friday. They will face top-seeded Warroad at 1:30 p.m.