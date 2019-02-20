Kids Take on Superior Police in Floor Hockey

This is the third year of the event where kids face off with some of the police department's newest officers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tonight Superior Police got competitive for a game of floor hockey against kids at the YMCA in Superior.

An organizer tells us it’s more than just fun and games for the kids.

“Well there’s so many negative things that go out throughout the country about cops and violence to other people and kids so this is the way to show that we all do get along and cops are just people too having fun,” said event co-founder Michael Almond.

More activities with police are in the works to continue to build relationships with young people.