Longboarding the Snow Away

Longboard making classes at Duluth Folk School

DULUTH, Minn.- As the snow piles up, some dream of longboarding down a hot, sunny boardwalk surrounded by Palm Trees and beaches.

Duluth Folk School gave Northlanders a small taste of that.

A three-day class began Wednesday in making your own Longboard, a longer skateboard.

Students started with stock pieces of wood, learning how to use a table saw, which led them to having their own basic shape to continue working on tomorrow.

“It’s a small class, makes it more fun, makes it more intimate, you can kind of get to know each person a bit better and you can be more hands on with them,” Zach Sullivan, Youth Program Coordinator at the Folk School.

While this class was pre–registration only, the Folk School says they will have more classes like this in the spring.

To see what other classes they offer, you can visit https://duluthfolkschool.com/classes/.