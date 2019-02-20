Mail Carriers Deal With Hazardous Conditions While on Their Routes

It's all part of the job."

DULUTH, Minn. – Saint Louis County Public Works wants to remind property owners to shovel around their mail boxes to minimize the risk by damage from a snowplow.

Earlier today we caught up with post office mail carrier who is dealing with those hazardous conditions.

They say slippery sidewalks streets and covered mailboxes make it difficult for carriers to deliver mail throughout the day.

However, the one carrier we spoke to said it’s what they signed up for.

“It’s all part of the job. We know when we get hired that that’s what we are going to deal with,” said U.S.P.S. Mail Carrier Joe Dougherty

The mail carrier says the best way to help is to make sure sidewalks are shoveled.