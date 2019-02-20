Minnesota State Patrol Reports 74 Crashes Wednesday Morning

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol tweeted Wednesday morning there had already been 74 crashes statewide between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Officials noted there were 6 injuries but none that were reported serious or fatal.

Additionally, there has been 218 reported vehicle spin outs and 1 jackknifed semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding motorists to slow down, give yourself extra time for travel, keep your lights on, and increase your following distance when driving during snowy road conditions.