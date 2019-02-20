Moose Lake Correctional Facility Tour

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – More than a thousand inmates are housed every day at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility. The medium-security prison one of ten adult facilities spread throughout Minnesota.

More than three-hundred staff are employed at the Moose Lake prison.

The warden there tells us there or one or two inmate-on-inmate assaults per week, but there have been only two assaults on staff members in his nineteen years at the facility.

“We understand that we may have to respond to incidents that are less than desirable, we put our folks with the best training we possibly can and they understand that some of these situations that may happen in a correctional facility aren’t desirable at times,” said Warden Nate Knutson, who oversees the Moose Lake and Willow River correctional facilities.

Ninety-five percent of Moose Lake inmates will be released into the community, so staff focus on keeping them engaged with recreational programs like carpentry and jobs like working in a garment shop.

“Every day lives are being changed here and I think you can see that in the education programs, you can see that in the relationships that develop between many of these officers and many of these offenders,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell of the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) has proposed an increase to the Department of Corrections budget which would allow for more staff to be hired and more funding for inmate programs.

