Northern Lights Elementary School Vandalized; Superior Police Investigating

The Vandals Caused $500 Worth of Damage

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is searching for three suspects who vandalized a Superior elementary school around midnight last Friday.

According to a report the three unknown individuals could be seen approaching the Northern Lights Elementary School where graffiti was later discovered spray painted on the building and sidewalk of the school.

Authorities say racist, satanic, and sexual graffiti was found on the east side of the building facing Lamborn Avenue and on the sidewalk nearby.

Police are still searching for the suspects and a request has been sent out to district staff for assistance in identifying the individuals.

Clean up costs was approximately $500.