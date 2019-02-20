Northern Lights School Vandalized with Graphic Content

Police discover graffiti.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior Police are investigating after vandals spray painted graphic graffiti on the property of Northern Lights Elementary School.

The vandalism on the building and the sidewalk includes the N-word, and Satanic and Sexual images.

The crime happened Friday, no arrests have been made.

Police are looking over surveillance video.

Damage is estimated at $500.

The principal at Northern Lights released the following statement:

“I am sad that his thoughtless act of vandalism happened here. Our maintenance crew did an excellent job. And the senseless garbage painted on our sidewalk and wall was cleaned before students arrived.”

Of course, if you know anything about who’s behind the vandalism, call the Superior Police Department right away.