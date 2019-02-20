Number of Snow Blower Repairs Are Getting Higher this Winter

DULUTH, Minn. – Denny’s Lawn and Garden in Woodland is pretty busy repairing snow blowers this winter, after heavy snow has hit the Northland.

Broken belts and gear boxes are some common causes for a snow blower to break down.

Denny’s staff say banks created from plowing puts extra tension on a blower as people attempt to clear the snow this winter.

January was a slow month for blower repairs but now this month business is really picking up.

Currently, there is a two week backup to complete repairs.

“Its real important people really want their snow blowers back in a hurry especially this time of year and unfortunately it all comes at once,” said Scott Cyr.

“People just have to be patient and understand it takes some time to get them all done,” Cyr continues.

So far, the Denny’s team has repaired about one hundred blowers this winter.