Prosecutor: Man With Explosives was Planning Campus Attack

Campbell Searched Internet for Instructions on Making Explosives

MADISON, Wis. – A prosecutor alleges that a man whose Madison apartment was found to contain homemade explosives appeared to be planning an attack on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Brian Campbell pleaded no contest in January to second-degree reckless endangerment and possession of improvised explosives. Police seized what appeared to be bomb-making materials from Campbell’s apartment last year.

Assistant District Attorney John Rice claimed in a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday that Campbell had searched the internet for instructions on making explosives and drew maps of tunnels on the university’s campus.

But Campbell’s lawyers say Rice’s allegations exceed what Campbell admitted last month in his plea agreement.

The plea agreement says prosecutors can’t seek a sentence of more than three years in prison for Campbell.