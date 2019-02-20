The City of Duluth Advises No Unnecessary Travel

The city of Duluth is advising no unnecessary travel for today due to poor weather conditions, winds and snow drifting, and low visibility.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the afternoon and into the evening, potentially slowing down around 12:00 am Thursday.

“In the interest of providing as much access to plows as possible, as well as the overall safety of residents and plow drivers, the city is advising residents not to travel unless necessary, and to take precautions traveling on slippery roads with limited visibility,” the city said in a statement. “Please also follow alternate side street parking laws, and other applicable parking regulations, so plow drivers can effectively and safely clear the streets.”

To report snow plow or street maintenance needs or questions, please visit the City’s Winter Watch website at http://duluthmn.gov/winterwatch or call the Winter Watch Hotline at 218-730-5100.