Wisconsin Governor Vetoes Republican tax Plan

Evers Will Unveil his Income tax Plans Next Week

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed an income tax cut bill in an early showdown with legislative Republicans who had moved to weaken the Democrat’s powers just weeks before he took office.

Evers’ veto Wednesday came on a bill that his party had called a stunt by Republicans. The GOP doesn’t have enough votes to override the veto.

Evers is proposing his own income tax cut and plans to include it in the state budget he will unveil next week.

Evers and Republicans agreed on a middle-class income tax cut but disagree on how to pay for it. Evers wants to mostly eliminate a manufacturing tax credit program to pay for about half of his cut.

Republicans want to tap a budget surplus instead.