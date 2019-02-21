Another Candidate Joins Race for St. Louis County Board

Musolf Joins Candidates Boucher and MacDonald

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Longtime District 5 resident Keith Musolf has officially entered the race for the St. Louis County Board District 5 special election.

Musolf has lived in the district for over 20 years and is a proud union member and activist with the Ironworkers Local 512.

Keith said in a statement, “I’m excited to be a strong voice and advocate for working people and families across the district. Some of my priorities include expanding economic development, investing in infrastructure and fostering efficient collaboration between all levels of government. I will work hard to ensure that I’m an accessible and transparent representative.”

A two week candidate filing period began February 19 and will last through March 5th for the St. Louis County Board seat for the fifth district.

Two other candidates, Wayne Boucher and Keith MacDonald, have also filed for the open District 5 seat.

According to County Election Officials a primary will be scheduled for May 14 and an election will be held on August 13.