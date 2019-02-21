Bulldog Women’s Hockey To Wrap Up Season vs. Mavericks

The UMD women's hockey team have a good chance to lock up a home playoff series in the first round of the WCHA playoffs.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the UMD women’s hockey team, they wrap up their regular season down in Mankato against the Mavericks.

The Bulldogs are in prime position to host an opening round playoff series. But for head coach Maura Crowell, UMD still needs to improve their toughness around the net.

“We have some great skill and some great players, and we have to put more pressure on opposing goaltenders and get right into that dirty area. And when we do that, pucks wind up in the back of the net. Just playing tough and being willing to work for those gritty, grimy type of goals,” said Crowell.

Puck drop Friday night is set for 7:07 p.m. in Mankato.