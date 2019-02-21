Business Picks Up in Hayward During Day One of Birkie Weekend

HAYWARD, Wisc.- Business is booming throughout Hayward as thousands of visitors are in the area for the Birkie.

Over at Coop’s Pizza Parlor staff say they are seeing many returning guests who are more like family now.

“I love it because some of them I won’t recognize at first,” said Coop’s waitress Lora Hills.

“They come in all frosty and they walk up. it’s like hey oh my gosh how are you. It’s like seeing an old friend you haven’t seen in forever,” Hills continues.

Coop’s Pizza Parlor is located on California Avenue in Hayward.