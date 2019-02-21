Cabin Fever Painting Night Raises Funds for MS Society

People painted beach scenes to raise money for MS 150 bike ride

DULUTH, Minn. – For people dreaming of warm days and tropical sunshine, an event at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth helped them get there.

The Cabin Fever Painting fundraiser taught guests how to paint beach scenes while raising money for the MS Society before their MS 150 bike ride in June.

“Being we got so much snow lately, we thought we’d get out and get a little tropical scene here,” said Nancy Carlson, an MS 150 team member.

The next fundraiser for the bike ride is a cribbage night on March 23rd at Bent Paddle Brewing.