Duluth Firefighters Respond To Kitchi Gammi Club

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth firefighters responded to the historic Kitchi Gammi Club in Duluth Thursday night.

Thick smoke could be seen coming out of the top of the building on 831 East Superior Street.

No flames were visible when a FOX 21 photographer was on scene at 9 p.m. before the fire crews wrapped up to leave the scene.

As of 11:30 p.m., fire officials had not sent out a press release with further details.