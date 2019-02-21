Ignite Vapor and Tobacco to Open in Superior

Specialty shop on Hammond Avenue opens on Friday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new tobacco and vapor store opens Friday on Hammond Avenue at the site of the former “Chicken Spur.”

The specialty shop will sell cigars, vapor products, pipes and Wisconsin-licensed CBD products.

Ignite Vapor and Tobacco already has two locations: One in Spooner and one in Hayward. They’re excited to open their new Superior store.

“I know a lot of people from Duluth don’t mind coming to Superior, they don’t like going too deep into Superior most of the time, but we’re right over the bridge,” said Ignite owner, Timothy Frye.

It’s an 18-plus shop. Everybody that looks younger than 35 will be immediately carded at the door.