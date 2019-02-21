Kids Take Part in Space Camp

DULUTH, Minn.-Kids got the opportunity to explore the universe today during a special camp at the Duluth Children’s Museum.

During the event, which included NASA designed experiments, kids learned all about planets, asteroids and comets.

Those organizing it, said today’s program really defines what the museum is all about.

“Our whole experience at the Duluth Children’s Museum is to create this fun atmosphere where kids are playing and exploring, but in the background they really are learning,” said Cameron Kruger, president of the Duluth Children’s Museum.

Different camps have been running all week at the museum during winter break, with the final one happening tomorrow. That one will focus on flight.

To find out more, visit this website: https://www.duluthchildrensmuseum.org/.