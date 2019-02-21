Northlanders Dig Out from Snow Storm

DULUTH, Minn.-Northlanders woke up to nearly five inches of fresh powder this morning as Duluth closes in on a February snowfall record.

With all that, snow removal volunteers were out in full force including one in Lincoln Park who has been snow blowing out his neighbors for years, not expecting any money in return.

He says he does it because it’s simply the right thing to do, especially for those who have no other option.

“I just do it as a sense of community or pride, because you see some of the neighbors around here – they can’t always get out and shovel so, it’s like one small random act of kindness goes a long way,” said volunteer snow blower Justin Trettel.

The volunteer’s mother, who also lives in the neighborhood, says her son’s good deeds will affect future generations as well, who might also get the itch to shovel out their neighbor.

“Justin has been doing this for quite a few years,” said Sue Trettel. “I was a single parent with four kids. I went out to shovel – they all came with me and now we are doing it with the grand kids.”

Justin said it took about 2.5 hours today to snow blow out all of his neighbors.