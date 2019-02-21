Prep Basketball: Eskomo Girls Win Finale Over Toppers; Big Wins for Raiders, Spartan Boys

Esko sneaks by Marshall, Greenway needs OT to beat Proctor, while Superior gets big home victory.

DULUTH, MINN.- In the regular season finale the Esko girls basketball team got the road win over Duluth Marshall 78-73 Thursday night at Duluth Marshall High School.

The Eskomos finished their season with a 20-6 record, 10-1 within the section. With the loss, the Hilltoppers go into the section playoffs at 19-7.

And in boys action, Greenway got the overtime road win over Proctor 52-49 and Superior blew by Ashland in their home finale 91-57.