Social Justice Forum Connects Young People to Organizations

Event at Duluth Cider featured local social justice groups

DULUTH, Minn. – Young people interested in social justice met with local organizations trying to improve the Twin Ports area.

The “Social Justice Forum” at Duluth Cider was organized by the Duluth branch NAACP.

It included groups like Men as Peacemakers, the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, and many more.

The event aims to help people under forty get active in their community.

“Because often times we don’t know where to start and we don’t have people there to have their hand out and say we’ll value you, we value your skills and we do want to see you working with us,” said Terresa Moses of the Young Adult Committee at the Duluth branch NAACP.

If you couldn’t make it to tonight’s forum, you can get connected to organizations by reaching out the the NAACP.