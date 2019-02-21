Thursday February 21, 2019: Morning Forecast February 21, 2019 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Mild Temperatures, Northland Weather Forecast, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast, Warm Air FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Sunday March 11, 2018: Evening Forecast Friday October 12, 2018: Morning Forecast Saturday April 28, 2018: Morning Forecast Lauralloons Creates The Biggest Balloon Art In The...