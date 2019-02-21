UMD Men’s Hockey Set to Renew Rivalry with Fighting Hawks

This will be the Bulldogs' first trip to Grand Forks in two years.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will renew their rivalry with North Dakota this upcoming weekend.

The two teams split their series at AMSOIL Arena back in late November. The Bulldogs will be back at the Ralph Engelstad Arena for the first time in two years, which the team knows is always a tough place to play.

“It almost feels more like a professional game than it does being in a college rink. They got great fans. They got a good student section. It’s a pretty cool set up they got over there,” said junior forward Jade Miller.

“I think it’s a fun place to play. If you can’t get into that game, you’ve got head problems. It’s exciting. The fans get into it. The best way is to take them out of it early. I look forward to going there and playing them because it’s a fun atmosphere to play in. I think it gets your guys excited to play, too. Obviously we know they’re a good hockey team and they’re a tough team to beat there.

Puck drop in Grand Forks is set for just after 7 p.m.