Wisconsin GOP Propose $3.7 Million to Combat Homelessness

Republicans Unveiled Their Plans Thursday

MADISON, Wis. – Assembly Republicans are proposing $3.7 million to combat homelessness in Wisconsin.

Republicans unveiled their plans Thursday. Some Democrats complained that they weren’t contacted to work with Republicans on the measures.

Republicans hold majorities in the state Senate and Assembly. Bills fighting homelessness passed last session with bipartisan support.

The new GOP bills include spending $500,000 on a prevention program and creating a new $300,000 program to direct the homeless into stable housing.

Republicans also want to spend $500,000 more to bolster grants for shelters and add $900,000 annually to a housing assistance program.

Other measures are designed to help families find work and permanent housing and renovate apartments into affordable housing.