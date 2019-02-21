Yellowjackets Women Advance to UMAC Finals in OT Thriller

Wisconsin-Superior survive scare in women's basketball action.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Katie White’s three pointer as time expired would send the game into overtime, and her 16 points led the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team to a 71-67 victory Thursday night in the UMAC semi-finals. Hannah Norlin pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds as well for UWS.

Wisconsin-Superior now advances to the UMAC Finals Saturday in Superior against Bethany Lutheran, a team that they lost to earlier in the year to hand them their first lost in over three years. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.