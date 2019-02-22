Bulldog Women Tie With Mavericks, Men Fall to Fighting Hawks

The UMD women tied Minnesota State, while the men were upset by North Dakota

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team would tie Minnesota State Friday night 5-5. However, in extra time the Bulldogs would come out victorious in round eight of the shoot-out, moving them into fourth place in the WCHA with one game remaining.

Maggie Flaherty scored two power-play goals while Anna Klein, Gabbie Hughes, and Jalyn Elmes also lit the lamp for UMD.

On the men’s side, the Bulldogs would struggle to find any offense as they fell in Grand Forks 4-1 to the Fighting Hawks. Nick Swaney would be the lone Bulldog to beat the Hawks goaltender.