Bulldogs Basketball Sweep Eagles in Home Doubleheader

UMD men's and women's Hoops sweep Minnesota Crookston Saturday night

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota-Duluth women’s basketball team picked up their eighth straight victory on home court following their 77-49 win over Minnesota Crookston.

Sammy Kozlowski lead the way for the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Sarah Grow pitched in with 12.

On the men’s side, it would be a lot closer as the Bulldogs pulled out a 76-67 win. The men would have five players score double digits with Mamadou Ngom and Logan Rohrscheib leading the way with 13 points each.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday for their regular season finales against Bemidji State with tip-off in the early game beginning at 3 p.m. at Romano Gym.