Coaches Corner: UMD Men’s Basketball

This week's segment features the UMD men's basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talked with the UMD men’s basketball team. We were joined by head coach Justin Wieck and senior forward Sean Burns. Among the topics discussed were the turnaround season for the Bulldogs, as well as the focus on the defensive side for UMD, who are ranked second in points allowed in the NSIC.