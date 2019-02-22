Free Day at Lake Superior Zoo

The free day was introduced last year in the spring

DULUTH, Minn. – This week Duluth Public schools have been on winter recess.

Today, many students and their families spent their time off enjoying a free day at Lake Superior Zoo.

Visitors had a chance to check out Lana the Tiger and all the other animals at the zoo.

The free day was introduced last year in the spring, but this year the zoo wanted people to see the animals during a different season.

Although, the winter is a slower time for the zoo staff say it’s like getting a V.I.P. experience when visitors stop by.

“When the keepers are walking around grounds, they are going to be able to those conversations one on one with you. You’ll learn animal names, more facts than you would and just get that experience like you own the zoo,” said Director of Marketing Haley Headstrom.

Lake Superior zoo is open Thursday through Monday all year long.