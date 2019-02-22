I-35 Tunnel Traffic Temporarily Shutdown After Multiple Crashes

DULUTH, Minn. – Three separate crashes on southbound I-35 temporarily shut down lanes in the tunnel from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

I-35 southbound lanes were closed at 26th and 21st Avenue East until authorities could clear the scene.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol one crash involved an SUV rollover and two other crashes involved three vehicles each.

A total of seven vehicles were involved in the accidents with no injuries reported.

The scene has since been cleared and all lanes are now open.

The cause of the crashes remains under investigation.