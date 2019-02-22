Inmate Dies After Collapsing at St. Louis County Jail

DULUTH, Minn. – An inmate at the St. Louis County Jail was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning after collapsing in the day room area, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

After inmate Kenneth Kyle Beaupre, 32, collapsed Corrections Officers, Jail Medical Staff, and First Responders performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive Beaupre.

Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate Beaupre had inflammation and infection of the heart valves, infection of the lungs, and possible sepsis.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Sheriff David W. Phillips.

Police would not say whether he had received previous medical treatment at the jail.