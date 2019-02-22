Kalevala Day to Offer Finnish Fun in Duluth

The Finnish Cultural Event is Happening Sunday, February 24, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Kalevala Day is celebrated in Finland on the 28th of February, in honor of the day on which the Old kalevala’s forward was dated by Lonnrot (February 28, 1835).

Kalevala Day is an official flag-raising day in Finland, and simultaneously the Day of Finnish culture.

A local celebration is happening Sunday, February 24 at Kenwood Lutheran Church in Duluth.

Doors will be open from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Music will be provided by Janna and Ralph Tuttila (members of the Finn Hall Band).

During the event, there will be coffee and treats, Finnish piirakka with egg butter, sausage Finnish makkara, huge bake sale, tori (marketplace) artwork, books (several authors will be present), crafts and so much more.

All ages are welcome to attend. This event is free and open to the public.