Local Veterans’ Organizations Need Your Help

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Recently veterans’ organizations in Superior donated more than $2,000 in Super One gift cards to Coast Guard members who weren’t getting paid during the recent government shutdown.

Now those organizations are wanting to raise more awareness about what they do to help even more people.

Earlier today we spoke with a representative from the Superior American Legion and he said one his big goals is getting more veterans involved.

“I was a little leery when I first started – do I want to get involved this much? But once you get in here, it’s hard to walk away,” said Dennis Bee, Commander of American Legion Post 435.

Superior is also home to a VFW and Women’s Auxiliary program for veterans.

To find out how you can help, visit https://www.bvhcenter.org/.