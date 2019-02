Mirage Fall to Warroad in Class A State Semi-Finals

A rough third period would doom the Proctor-Hermantown girls hockey team.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Proctor-Hermantown girls hockey team led 2-1 going into the third period, but top-seeded Warroad would score four goals in the final from as they win it 5-2 Friday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

Dehli Heikes and Alyssa Watkins scored for the Mirage, who will play Mound Westonka in the third place game Saturday at 9 a.m.