Money Sought for Lake Avenue Project

Construction Would Begin 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday, the Duluth City Council will vote on whether to apply for a $1 million grant for the reconstruction of a portion of Lake Avenue from the Aerial Lift Bridge to South 13th Street.

The overall cost of the project is expected to be about $3 million which the city would share.

It would include improvements to sidewalk construction and the creation of a shared use path.

Construction would be expected to begin in 2021.