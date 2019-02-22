One Injured After Snowmobile Crashes Into Tree

The Incident Remains Under Investigation

KABETOGAMA, Minn. – A snowmobiler traveling with a group of sleds on the Arrowhead Trail Friday morning was injured after his sled crashed into a tree.

Authorities say the crash happened off of the Camp 90 Forest Road near Kabetogama around 10:26 a.m.

According to a report of the incident, 72-year-old Robert White was traveling with the group when his snowmobile drifted slightly off of the trail eventually striking a tree.

White was rescued from the trail and airlifted to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.