Prep Basketball: Bluejackets Girls, Hunters Boys Win; Lumberjacks, Hawks Boys Fall at Home

The Hibbing girls basketball team ended their season with a win at Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Hibbing girls basketball team ended the season on a 15-game win streak as they knocked off Cloquet 58-41.

In boys action, Cloquet fell at home to Bemidji 75-55, Duluth Denfeld got the road win over Proctor 60-39 and Tartan spoiled Senior Night for Hermantown as they win it 67-56.