Saints Basketball Take on Playoff Nemesis Northwestern in UMAC Finals

The St. Scholastica men's basketball team will look to end their playoff losing streak against the Eagles.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team used a strong second half to upset Bethany Lutheran in the UMAC semi–finals.

It will be a familiar opponent in the finals as the Saints will face Northwestern, the team that has ended their season in each of the past six seasons. Tip-off Saturday in St. Paul s set for 7 p.m.

