Saints Basketball Take on Playoff Nemesis Northwestern in UMAC Finals

The St. Scholastica men's basketball team will look to end their playoff losing streak against the Eagles.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team used a strong second half to upset Bethany Lutheran in the UMAC semi–finals.

It will be a familiar opponent in the finals as the Saints will face Northwestern, the team that has ended their season in each of the past six seasons. Tip-off Saturday in St. Paul s set for 7 p.m.