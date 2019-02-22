Saints Women’s Hockey Open Slaats Cup With Victory

St. Scholastica's Women's hockey team with a 5-1 victory over Concordia Wisconsin

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team wrapped up the regular season on a eight game winning streak and kept things rolling Friday night after their 5-1 victory over Concordia Wisconsin at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Kayla Kasel would net two goals for the Saints while Lexi Thomeczek made 20 saves. Paige Forsman, Courtney Bloemke, and Greta Nundahl also scored for CSS.

The same two teams will meet up Saturday afternoon in game two of the series.