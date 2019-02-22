Spartan Boys Hockey Looking for First Section Title Since 2015

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior boys hockey team will take on the two–time defending state champs Hudson Saturday in the section finals.

The Spartans already have two wins over the Raiders this season. One more and they will capture their first section title since 2015, the last time Superior won a state title as well.

Puck drop Saturday at Wessman Arena is set for 2 p.m.