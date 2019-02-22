Stride, Ride & Glide A Triathlon

Get Your Friends Together And Run, Bike & Ski Through The Superior Municipal Forest

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — In this week’s Active Adventures we are headed to the beautiful woods, in the middle of winter, for a TRIATHLON!

The Stride, Ride, Glide Tri is in the Superior Municipal Forest on Sunday March 3 at 10am. It consists of a 5k run on a flat snow covered dirt road, a 10k bike on a very scenic snow covered dirt road with a few hills thrown in, and a 12ki ski on a mix of wide, flat as a pancake trails and hilly a trail!

You can do this event as an individual or a team!

All proceeds will go towards new, more efficient grooming equipment for the trails.

Long sleeved tech shirt to all registered by February 24th.

Registration December 1st until February 24th: $60 individual , $90 team

Late Registration February 24th to race day: $75 individual, $125 team

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER NOW!

Route will be out of the “yellow” trail, the run will go left out of the lot, down to the gate and back and it is flat. The bike portion will go straight out of the lot, down the road past the yellow trail start, along the bay to the gate and back. Fat bikes are really not necessary! Ski will be groomed for skate, no tracks.

No snowshoes or spikes allowed during the run. Classic or skate technique may be used in the ski, course will be groomed for skate only. Any type of bike may be used as long as it is a single person bike without a motor!

Join us for awards, door prizes, food and beverages at Thirsty Pagan from 1:30 to 3! 2 large pieces of their famous pizza and any beverage for just $10! Pay for it when you register! More details to come!! Sign up early, this will fill!

Early packet pick up will be from 4 to 5 on Saturday March 3rd at Tortoise and Hare Footwear in West Duluth. Packets may be picked up event morning also, but no race day registration.

IN THE UNFORTUNATE EVENT THAT MOTHER NATURE DECIDES WE USED UP ALL OF OUR SNOW, THE EVENT WILL GO ON AS A RUN/BIKE/RUN!!

No Headphones, dogs or strollers sorry! 3 Hour time limit unless weather creates adverse conditions!orry but there will be no headphones, dogs or spectators allowed on the course during the event at any time. Once participants have finished their race we also ask that they either use the road heading away from the event or the purple trail to cool down.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering please contact runnski@gmail.com as early as possible. All positions will be outside, there will be no indoor facilities. You will get the same tech shirt as participants and an invite to the after fun at Thirsty Pagan!

NO RACE DAY REGISTRATION!!