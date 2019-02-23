Bulldogs Basketball Sweeps Doubleheader Against Bemidji State

The Minnesota Duluth men and women ended the regular season with victories.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the first game of the doubleheader, the Minnesota Duluth women picked up the 68-47 win over Bemidji State. Sarah Grow lead all scorers with 18 points while Brooke Olson also pitched in 12 points. With the win, #19 on the season, and #9 in a row at home, they will now host the first round of the NSIC playoffs Wednesday night at Romano Gym.

In the nightcap, the men would use a strong first half and hold off Bemidji State in the second half for the 74-62 win. With the win, the men lock up the #3 seed in the NSIC North and will also host the first round game of the NSIC playoffs Wednesday night. Brandon Myer put together a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds.