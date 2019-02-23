Carter Hotel Deconstruction to Start Monday

Fond du Lac Band plans to turn property into parking lot

DULUTH, Minn. – Deconstruction is set to begin Monday, February 25th, for the old Carter Hotel in Downtown Duluth.

The building is located between the Fond du Luth Casino and the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial at 17 N. 2nd Avenue East.

The Fond du Lac Band owns the property. They tell us a new parking lot will replace the old hotel when demolition is complete.

The project is expected to be finished in June.

Fond du Lac Band Construction Projects Manager Mike Murray says, “The Band is interested in making sure we are good neighbors…We intend to take all the precautions we can to protect the memorial.”

A statement on the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial Facebook page reads, “Just to let everyone know: the Memorial is not damaged in any way. The Memorial is covered in part because the Carter Hotel next door is being demolished and the FDL Band and other entities have agreed with us that the demolition contractor should go above and beyond to protect it from any potential damage while this is happening. Thanks to everyone for their protective action and concern.”