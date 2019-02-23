Duluth Dolls Promotes Confidence through Burlesque Dance

The dance troupe celebrated individuals with their 6th annual "Big Show" performance,

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Dolls got down and a little dirty in their “Hot Days, Cold Nights” performance at the Underground Theatre.

On the surface the Duluth Dolls are a cabaret and burlesque team, incorporating different genres of dance from hip-hop to classical. But the Dolls have an underlying purpose of promoting confidence and body positivity.

The Dolls started in 2012. The group is a collection of women and men who present theatrical performances and workshops for the community year–round.

From funny to sultry, each burlesque performance changes based on how the dancers are feeling during the numbers.

“It doesn’t matter your race, your size, your gender. Burlesque is just an expression of your sexuality, your sensuality, and we perform it through dance,” co-director “Velvet Noir” said.

Of the group’s 13 members, 4 of them are making their debut in “Hot Days, Cold Nights.”

The team is known for their group numbers and also highlighting solo performances incorporating member’s personal stories to encourage them to be proud of what they look like and where they came from.

“For the people in the audience, they’re able to see themselves in the performances on stage and connect with this and maybe find an outlet that they didn’t know was possible to help them grow as a person,” new Doll Moxie Maren said.

The Dolls don’t have a rehearsal space. They currently practice at each other’s homes, but are working to find a studio to hold workshops and practices in the future.

For more information on future shows and workshops, click here.